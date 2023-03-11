UST bounces back from stunning Adamson loss, downs UP in sweep

ARISE, AMIGA. UST wing spiker Milena Alessandrini (#6) celebrates with teammate Eya Laure at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Veteran UST spiker Milena Alessandrini returns from a one-game absence to support the Golden Tigresses in their much-needed bounce-back win over UP

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses bounced back from a lopsided loss with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, March 11, at the PhilSports Arena.

UST welcomed back veteran Milena Alessandrini, who missed the team’s straight sets loss against Adamson last Wednesday, March 8. The Fil-Italian scored 10 points on a bum right ankle as she continues to recover from a sprain she sustained against defending champion NU last week.

“It’s a good recovery from our previous loss. We did not see our performance [against Adamson] like that last time,” remarked UST head coach Kungfu Reyes in Filipino.

“We were fortunate that we drew additional motivation for them coming from that upset loss and were able to bounce back,” he added.

Down 4-1 to start the third and final set, UST unleashed 6 straight points to put themselves ahead, 7-4.

The Tigresses remained firmly in control of the closing frame, with reserve Pierre Abellana scoring the game’s decisive point, giving a total of 4 points off the bench.

UST took the commanding 2-0 set lead after they capitalized on a Regina Jurado cross court hit and several errors from the Maroons.

Abellana also ended the set in favor of UST, launching an off-the-block kill against the towering UP defense.

Skipper Eya Laure tallied 14 points on 11 attacks and two blocks as the Tigresses improved to 3-2.

UP was led by Jewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo, who both contributed 10 points apiece. The Maroons sank to 1-4. – Rappler.com