LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 12

UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball resumes with Ateneo salvaging its Final Four hopes against UP and contending Adamson hoping to atone its first-round loss against champion NU

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament resumes after the Holy Week break with two crucial match-ups at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, April 12.

UP (1-8) vs. Ateneo (3-6)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles continue their late-season push to Final Four contention at 11 am in a Battle of Katipunan showdown with the reeling UP Fighting Maroons.

Almost at the brink of elimination, the rebuilding Maroons have practically nothing left to lose as the likes of Aly Bertolano, Nina Ytang, and Nica Celis shoot for an upset to snap a six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the once-mighty Eagles are still on the hunt to salvage a middling season and will again lean on the heroics of Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and Lyann de Guzman to stay on track.

NU (6-3) vs. Adamson (7-2)

A possible Final Four matchup preview awaits at 3 pm as the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs jockey for standings position with the cruising Adamson Lady Falcons.

Led as usual by MVP Bella Belen, the up-and-down Bulldogs will need more consistent outings from their award-winning core of Alyssa Solomon, Jen Nierva, Lams Lamina, and Cess Robles as their title defense ramps up in the season’s late stages.

Not to be outdone, the likes of Kate Santiago, Trisha Tubu, and Louie Romero are out to prove they are indeed a real threat to the league’s title contenders as they try to atone for their two losses so far against champion NU and finalist La Salle.

Please refresh this page for live updates.

– Rappler.com