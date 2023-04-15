LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 15

UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball contenders Adamson and UST look to solidify their Final Four campaigns, while once-mighty Ateneo fights on to stay in the running

MANILA, Philippines – As the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament enters its home stretch for the elimination round, contenders like Adamson and UST resume their bids to formalize their Final Four berths this Saturday, April 15, at the PhilSports Arena, while sixth-place Ateneo hangs on for dear life.

UE (0-10) vs Adamson (7-3)

Kicking off the weekend’s double-header at 12 pm are the Adamson Lady Falcons seeking a bounce-back win against the winless, but ever-hungry UE Lady Warriors.

Bannered by the duo of Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago – who combined for just 15 points in a sweep loss against NU – the Lady Falcon scorers are out to prove their latest setback was nothing more than a bad day all other teams tend to have.

Standing in the way of their return to the winners’ circle are the Lady Warriors, a dangerous group made even more dangerous with the fact they have nothing to play for but pride. Look for the likes of Jel Quizon, Dara Nieva, and Riza Nogales to patch their weaknesses against a formidable foe.

Ateneo (4-6) vs UST (7-3)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles’ Final Four bid once again hangs in the balance at 2 pm as the contending UST Golden Tigresses attempt to push the once-formidable program to the brink of elimination.

Supporting captain Eya Laure in UST’s charge are a handful of stellar options like Reg Jurado, Cassie Carballo, and Imee Hernandez, who have so far proven that the Tigresses’ system is not just a one-woman show despite Laure’s huge numbers.

Likewise, Ateneo has finally found its groove with a consistent supporting cast around co-captains Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler, as the likes of Lyann de Guzman, Joan Narit, and Roma Doromal fight to keep the Blue Eagles’ improbable playoff bid alive.

