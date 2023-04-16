LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 16

Title contenders La Salle and NU look to improve their Final Four and twice-to-beat chances in separate duels against also-ran UP and fifth-ranked FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament wraps up a pivotal weekend slate on Sunday, April 16, at the PhilSports Arena with a pair of matches that could very well determine the course of the Final Four race and seal the fate of those still trying to catch up to the top four.

FEU (5-5) vs NU (7-3)

The defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs hope to avoid complications in their impending return to the Final Four with a 12 pm showdown with the fifth-ranked FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Led by in-form reigning MVP Bella Belen and surging rookie Vange Alinsug, NU now shoots for its third straight win following consecutive demoralizing sweep losses to league-leading La Salle.

FEU, on the other hand, is expected to try its hardest to stay in the running for the playoffs under the leadership of offensive core trio of Jov Fernandez, Chen Tagaod, and Tin Ubaldo.



La Salle (9-1) vs UP (1-9)

The La Salle Lady Spikers look to bounce back from their first season loss and get nearer to the coveted twice-to-beat incentive at 2 pm against the also-ran UP Fighting Maroons.

Likely seething from losing a shot at an elimination round sweep and an outright finals berth, La Salle’s leaders Angel Canino, Mars Alba, and Jolina dela Cruz are expected to go all-out and not let their guard down against a UP team with nothing to lose and already out of contention.

The Lady Maroons, for their part, aim to snap a seven-game slide, and the likes of Aly Bertolano, Nina Ytang and Nica Celis will likely lead the upset bid anew.

– Rappler.com