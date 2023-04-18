LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 19

Ousted Ateneo looks to boot out first-round tormentor FEU and formalize the UAAP Season 85 Final Four, while top-ranked La Salle aims to avoid complications with a twice-to-beat clincher over No. 2 Adamson

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four is all but set as a pair of matches on Wednesday, April 19, may very well already seal the fates of the top and bottom four.

FEU (5-6) vs. Ateneo (4-7)

The FEU Lady Tamaraws aim for nothing but perfect volleyball starting at 12 pm as they take on the now-eliminated Ateneo Blue Eagles to stay in the running for the Final Four.

Knowing that one more loss will immediately send their title hopes in the gutter, FEU’s core trio of Jov Fernandez, Chen Tagaod, and Tin Ubaldo look to squeeze out more offense to match their stifling defense in order to keep up with the rest of the teams above them.

On the other hand, Ateneo aims to shake off the pain of missing its first Final Four in 14 years with a momentum-boosting revenge win over its first-round tormentors, and the Blue Eagles’ lead group of Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and Lyann de Guzman will look to go all-out anew to make that happen.



La Salle (10-1) vs. Adamson (8-3)

Sitting comfortably in first place, the Final Four-bound La Salle Lady Spikers look to escape the logjam happening below them in the standings with a win at 2 pm over the Adamson Lady Falcons to formalize their twice-to-beat advantage.

Already assured of consistent outings from the likes of Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, and Jolina dela Cruz, La Salle will now look to shape up the rest of its title-contending core and hone the likes of Shevana Laput, Fifi Sharma, and Baby Jyne Soreno to further fortify an already intimidating lineup.

The same goes for the contending Adamson side as it seeks more well-rounded outings from starters like Lucille Almonte, Lorene Toring, and Rizza Cruz to help out consistent contributors Louie Romero, Trisha Tubu, and Kate Santiago.

Please refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com