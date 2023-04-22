LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 22

UAAP women's volleyball title contenders Adamson and defending champion NU look to seal their places in the Season 85 Final Four, while UP and UE continue their respective development phases

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the three remaining UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four spots and last twice-to-beat incentive continues to heat up with the Adamson Lady Falcons and the NU Lady Bulldogs attempting to fortify their respective campaigns this Saturday, April 22.

Adamson (8-4) vs UP (1-10)

The second-ranked Adamson Lady Falcons shoot for a quick bounce-back from a stinging five-set loss to No. 1 La Salle with a possible Final Four-clincher at 12 pm against the win-starved UP Fighting Maroons.

Although Adamson is expected to face fewer struggles this time around against a lower-ranked team, the Falcons community is collectively holding its breath for the status of one of its top scorers Kate Santiago, who hurt her ankle late in their five-set war with La Salle.

Trisha Tubu and Lucille Almonte will hold the fort in the meantime if Santiago will need to sit out as Adamson seeks to end a nine-year Final Four drought.

UP, on the other hand, will attempt to take advantage of the situation and snap an eight-game losing streak under the leadership of late-season standouts like Niña Ytang, Abi Goc, and Nikha Cabasac.



NU (8-3) vs UE (0-11)

The defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs look to book their return ticket to the Final Four at 2 pm as they try to avoid being the first victim of the winless UE Lady Warriors.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Lady Bulldogs continue to strive for more consistency as the likes of Alyssa Solomon, Vange Alinsug, and Jen Nierva also continue churning out better numbers for themselves and NU as a whole.

UE, on the other hand, is purely focused on development at this stage of a lost season, and will try to see if it has a budding star in its midst following Van Bangayan’s 27-point explosion last game against contending Adamson.

Please refresh this page for updates.

– Rappler.com