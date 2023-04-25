LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 26

UAAP Season 85 title contender UST and defending champion NU clash for a huge edge at earning a twice-to-beat Final Four bonus, while bottom-ranked UP and UE slug it out for school pride as the elimination round winds down

MANILA, Philippines – There are still three game dates before the end of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball elimination round, but the Final Four cast is already complete after UST joined top-ranked La Salle, defending champion NU, and new contender Adamson.

Starting Wednesday, April 26, three of the four semifinalists move on to their respective pursuits of the last twice-to-beat advantage in what promises to be a hectic final stretch before the playoffs begin.

UST (9-3) vs. NU (9-3)

In arguably the most crucial match of the entire elimination round, the UST Golden Tigresses and the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs set up an 11 am Finals-worthy showdown, where the winner gains a massive boost in the twice-to-beat bonus race.

Owning a four-game winning streak, UST is currently a team on fire with captain Eya Laure and Best Libero candidate Detdet Pepito both on a personal statistical tear, a trend expected to continue as the Final Four approaches in a week’s time.

Not to be outdone, NU is also carrying a four-game win run since getting embarrassed in consecutive games against top-ranked La Salle. The likes of reigning MVP Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Lams Lamina are out to prove the Lady Bulldogs’ first-round loss against the Tigresses won’t happen again.



UP (1-11) vs. UE (0-12)

The UP Fighting Maroons and the UE Lady Warriors both look to salvage some school pride as they face off around 3 pm, with one side guaranteed to end one of the season’s longest losing skids.

Currently on a nine-game slide, the Maroons are out to sweep the season series against the only team they have conquered in the season so far, and the core of Nina Ytang, Abi Goc, and Jewel Encarnacion will certainly go all out to earn bragging rights over at least one team in the field.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors have come so close yet so far in multiple matches this season, showing that with the right push, they can take down any team that becomes too complacent. Promising standouts like Van Bangayan and KC Cepada will likely lead the charge anew for a real shot at win No. 1.

