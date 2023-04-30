LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 30

Before marching to the Final Four, UST and Adamson look to wrap up their elimination-round campaigns with key wins against separate also-ran foes

MANILA, Philippines – The elimination round wraps up with only the Final Four seedings left to dispute in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The UST Golden Tigresses and the Adamson Lady Falcons go for key wins against separate also-ran opponents, with the day’s results determining whether they’ll face top-ranked La Salle (13-1) or defending champion NU (11-3) – the top two seeds holding the twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

Adamson (9-4) vs FEU (6-7)

Adamson hopes to head into the Final Four with a win, but the Lady Falcons need to do it against an overachieving FEU squad.

The Lady Falcons, who returned to the semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade, hope to sustain their momentum with captain setter Louie Romero, Lucille Almonte, and super rookie Trisha Tubu in the 11 am match.

FEU, meanwhile, tries to close out on a high note its surprise run under new coach and former national team standout Tina Salak, who steered the Lady Tamaraws to a 6-7 record – already five wins more than last season.

UST (9-4) vs UP (1-12)

UST star Eya Laure goes for another big game as the semifinal-bound Tigresses wrap up the elimination round against the also-ran UP Fighting Maroons.

Laure – who recorded a staggering 101-point total during UST’s four-game streak late in the round – aims to lead the Tigresses to a morale-boosting win in the 3 pm match before they march into the Final Four.

UP, though, hopes to play spoiler on the last day to halt a woeful 10-game losing streak.

