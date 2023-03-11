LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 11

Unbeaten La Salle shoots for a fifth straight win versus a resurgent FEU, while a UST side reeling from a stunning loss hopes to recover against UP

MANILA, Philippines – Traditional favorites try to restore order after a shock-filled week in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

La Salle vies to extend its perfect run as the rest of the competition aim to catch up in a Saturday double-header at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

FEU (2-2) vs La Salle (4-0)

La Salle, the only unbeaten squad in the eight-team field, targets a fifth straight victory against a pumped up FEU in a 12 pm duel.

Still unstoppable behind the stellar plays of super rookie Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Jolina dela Cruz, and Jyne Soreno, the Lady Spikers look to do more of the same in their bid to stay perfect.

But there’s no underestimating the Lady Tamaraws, who aim to build on their stunning upset of Ateneo where freshman Alyzza Devosora, Marga Encarnacion, and Mitzi Panangin stepped up big time.

UP (1-3) vs UST (2-2)

Hoping to flash its old fierce form, UST tries to recover in a 2 pm match against UP following a shocking blowout loss.

The Tigresses – who inexplicably lost in straight sets to Adamson just days after taking down down defending champion NU – hope to get back in sync behind the leadership of Eya Laure.

Although still a heavy underdog, the Maroons – led by Steph Bustrillo and Alyssa Bertolano – showed they have the tools to pull off a scare after stealing a set against NU before yielding in four frames.