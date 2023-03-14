LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 15

The UAAP returns to FilOil in San Juan City with a pair of possibly season-defining matches between UE and FEU, and UST and Ateneo

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – In another pandemic first, the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament returns to the FilOil EcoOil Centre starting Wednesday, March 15, with a pair of what may be season-defining matches.

UE (0-5) vs. FEU (2-3)

Kicking off UAAP volleyball’s return to San Juan City is an 11 am match between the struggling UE Lady Warriors and the progressing FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Led by a few potent weapons like Vanessa Bangayan, Ja Lana, and Dara Nieva, the Lady Warriors have one of their best chances to snap a winless season start, as long as they shore up their net and floor defense to match an offense that actually gave contenders like La Salle and NU a real scare.

The Lady Tamaraws, meanwhile, must come out on top of this match if they want to prove that their rebuilding is really moving along. Young standouts like Jovy Fernandez, Alyzza Devosora, and Tin Ubaldo are expected to lead the charge.

UST (3-2) vs. Ateneo (1-4)

The contending UST Golden Tigresses look to further complicate the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ early-season woes as the two Final Four bets last season clash at 3 pm.

Captained by veterans Eya Laure and Milena Alessandrini, the Tigresses will also lean on young standouts like Cassie Carballo and Regina Jurado to round out their title-chasing core as the season approaches its midway point.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will have to find other attacking options aside from Faith Nisperos to reduce their predictability and end a three-game slide. The likes of Vanie Gandler, Lyann de Guzman, AC Miner, and Yvana Sulit are more than capable support candidates once they get going. – Rappler.com