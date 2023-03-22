LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 22

The first round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament wraps up with a blockbuster finals rematch between the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs and the unbeaten and retooled La Salle Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – The first round of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament wraps up with a blockbuster main event on Wednesday, March 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson (4-2) vs UP (1-5)

The day’s double-header kicks off with an intriguing 12 pm match between the favored Adamson Lady Falcons and the reeling UP Fighting Maroons.

Coming off a loss against an unbeaten La Salle side, Adamson seeks a quick bounce-back effort under the leadership of veteran setter Louie Romero and super rookie Trisha Tubu, with support from the likes of Lucille Almonte and Kate Santiago.

UP, meanwhile, continues searching for answers and may just find one with an upset win amid another spiraling season. Standouts like Steph Bustrillo, Aly Bertolano, and Niña Ytang will be tasked to lead the Maroons’ rally anew.

NU (5-1) vs La Salle (6-0)

For the first time since last year’s finals, the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs wages a new war against the retooled and undefeated La Salle Lady Spikers at 2 pm.

Apart from a historic loss to UST a few games back, NU has still been every bit of the powerhouse that swept the previous season with the likes of Alyssa Solomon, Cess Robles, and refocused leaders Bella Belen and Jen Nierva.

La Salle, however, is a totally different animal today with super rookie Angel Canino quickly rising as the top offensive option, while defensive stalwarts like Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma round out the Lady Spikers’ lethal all-around play.

– Rappler.com