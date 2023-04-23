LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – April 23

Mighty La Salle looks to lock up the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball top seed against lowly rival Ateneo, while UST shoots to complete the Final Four cast by ousting feisty FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four race heads to its final stages on Sunday, April 23, with a pair of pivotal matches that may just lock up the top four for good.

UST (8-3) vs FEU (6-6)

The UST Golden Tigresses aim to book the lone remaining Final Four ticket around 11 am by ousting the fifth-ranked FEU Lady Tamaraws.

With the Tigresses all but assured of a semifinal spot, the likes of Eya Laure, Detdet Pepito, and Cassie Carballo are expected to lock in to their specific roles with championship intensity, while the rest also hustle to keep momentum alive.

FEU, on the other hand, is not one to simply roll over and serve as a doormat for others. Although Final Four chances are slim, look for Jov Fernandez, Chen Tagaod, and Tin Ubaldo to go all out in ensuring the Cinderella campaign lives for at least one more day.

La Salle (11-1) vs Ateneo (4-8)

The La Salle Lady Spikers look to lock up the top seed around 3 pm at the expense of none other than their historic, but already-eliminated rival Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Already primed for another championship pursuit, the Lady Spikers look to patch up other parts of their rotation and see if role players like Shevana Laput, Baby Jyne Soreño, and maybe even Leiah Malaluan are ready for bigger games ahead.

Meanwhile, the Eagles at this point of a write-off season have nothing to lose but their pride, and their core of Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and Roma Doromal will certainly try their best to snap an 11-game losing streak in an increasingly one-sided rivalry.

Please refresh this page for updates.

– Rappler.com