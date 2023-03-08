UAAP MVP Bella Belen takes benching in stride after horror NU 1st-set loss to UP

BOUNCE BACK STRONGER. UAAP women's volleyball MVP Bella Belen and Best Libero Jen Nierva watch from the NU bench at the Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs got back to the win column at the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after bucking a shocking first-set loss to the underdog UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, March 8.

After dropping the opener by 7, 18-25, to the much less-favored UP squad, NU got its championship form back in no time as it blew out the Maroons in the latter three sets, including a pair of 25-11 decisions in the third and fourth to seal the win.

Conspicuously absent from that comeback, however, were reigning UAAP MVP Bella Belen and Best Libero Jen Nierva, who were both benched in favor of rookies Vangie Alinsug and Shaira Jardio.

After watching her team win completely without her help, the 20-year-old phenom took the high road and praised those who stepped up in her stead. The veteran Nierva, meanwhile, politely begged off from an interview, saying she was not feeling well.

“I wasn’t frustrated as I’m staying patient about it,” Belen said in Filipino. “I’m happy for Vangie that she stepped up and when she was inserted to the game, I said this is nice because we trained for situations like these where someone is off.”

After amassing 48 points in her first three games, Belen sat out scoreless as Alinsug stepped up with 13 points off the bench. Leading the charge as well was resurgent middle blocker Sheena Toring, who notched a game-high 14 points off 7 attacks, a season-high 6 aces, and 1 block.

“We have to bounce back next game. This game is done now and we need to carry the lessons we learned to avoid a repeat in the next game,” Belen continued. “Earlier, I was adjusting because I really wasn’t used to playing here [at the Araneta Coliseum]. I barely could see the ball in my first attacks.”

“I guess we got ahead of ourselves in our desire to bounce back and we weren’t enjoying. We were too focused on immediately bouncing back in the first set.”

Asked for an explanation on Belen and Nierva’s benching, NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan explained that he has no qualms in shaking up his rotation if necessary.

“If there are players who can perform better, that’s who we will use, because we can’t let up, especially now that the first round is about to end,” he said in Filipino.

“Every player knows that they should perform and their teammates are ready anyway. If one’s game is off, we always have other players prepared.”

As NU heads to its next match against the UE Lady Warriors – another underdog squad – on Sunday, March 12, Belen is raring to bounce back and hopefully retain her usual role this time around.

“We were coming off a loss last game and now, we reached four sets,” she continued. “This just adds more motivation for us to focus on our movements, so that we will be sharper next game.” – Rappler.com