UAAP women’s volleyball returns with Ateneo-La Salle rivalry opener

UAAP volleyball returns with a bang on May 5 as Season 84 kicks off with a quadruple-header slate bannered by the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament returns with a bang in Season 84 with a 4 pm Ateneo-La Salle rivalry match at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 5.

Like the men’s basketball tournament, the league has also adapted a lengthy quadruple-header schedule where all teams will play per game day.

The UST Golden Tigresses, still featuring Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez, start off the tournament with a 10 am match against Lycha Ebon and the FEU Lady Tamaraws, while the NU Lady Bulldogs with Jen Nierva and Ivy Lacsina meet the Adamson Lady Falcons at 12 noon.

The UP Fighting Maroons and the UE Lady Warriors then square off at the 6 pm nightcap.

UAAP | ANNOUNCEMENT:



In other notable matches, Ateneo – the defending champion bannered by Faith Nisperos – gets a Season 81 semifinals rematch against FEU on Thursday, May 12, 12 noon, followed at 6 pm by a La Salle-UST match.

UST and NU meet up on Saturday, May 14, 12 noon, while Ateneo and UP feature in a Battle of Katipunan at 6 pm.

Finally, as per tradition, the last finalists clash in the final first round game date on Thursday, May 19, as Ateneo takes on UST at 4 pm. The league adopted Season 81’s finals cast as Season 82 ended prematurely back in March 2020.

Like the basketball tournament, volleyball action is now open to fully-vaccinated fans, who may purchase tickets online and onsite. If the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila stays controlled, the UAAP may consider breaking the athletes’ bubble setup, therefore reopening the patron and ringside areas to more fans. – Rappler.com