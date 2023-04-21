Semis-bound La Salle still locked in against ousted rival Ateneo

It may be a no-bearing rivalry match, but for the La Salle Lady Spikers – who already secured the twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four – there’s no reason to take it easy against also-ran Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – When the La Salle and Ateneo women’s volleyball teams clash in the UAAP Season 85 second round, things will be much different.

Unlike past seasons, there will be no playoff implications at stake in the 3 pm rivalry duel on Sunday, April 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For the Blue Eagles, who hold a 4-8 record, they just hope to end their campaign strong as they’re already out of the Final Four picture for the first time since 2009.

Conversely, things remain fine and dandy for the Lady Spikers, as they comfortably sit atop the standings with an 11-1 record, made sweeter with a twice-to-beat semifinal advantage.

But even if it’s a non-bearing game for the two teams, La Salle remains very much locked in for another win.

“Whomever is next, we prepare for all the same way,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said after their straight-set win over Adamson.

“We cannot relax because pride of the players is at stake as well as the coaching staff… we cannot lose the game,” he added.

Rookie sensation Angel Canino also remains even keeled about the clash, displaying the same excitement and reverence she would display against their foremost adversary.

During their first matchup last March 5, Canino tallied a then career-high 23 points during a lopsided 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 whipping of Ateneo.

This time, she heads to Sunday’s game with a new personal best of 28 markers, courtesy of a classic five-set comeback victory against a formidable Lady Falcons squad.

“We always say that we treat our opponents with respect,” said Canino.

“Even if [Ateneo is] out of the Final Four, we still have to highlight what we’re capable of and not be lazy just because they’re not in the Final Four.” – Rappler.com