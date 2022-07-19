Zavier Lucero chooses UP over Taiwan pro league, motivated for more UAAP glory

ONSLAUGHT. Zavier Lucero keeps his blazing-hot run going for UP.

UP star forward and UAAP Mythical Five member Zavier Lucero stays with the Fighting Maroons for a shot to defend their historic 36-year drought-ending title

MANILA, Philippines – UP stalwart Zavier Lucero will forego an opportunity to play professional basketball in Taiwan in the meantime and return for his final playing season of eligibility with the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 85, his representatives at Fil-Am Nation said on Tuesday, July 19.

Lucero, a Season 84 Mythical Five member, chose to play one more season with UP in large part for the opportunity to win back-to-back titles with his teammates and coaches later this year.

The 22-year-old forward was an integral part of the Fighting Maroons’ historic title win – their first since 1986 – that ended the Ateneo Blue Eagles dynasty on May 13.

“My intention was always to come back and finish out my two playing years with UP. But I felt that it would be prudent to at least hear out my options even if just to gain knowledge of what’s out there,” Lucero said.

The California native received offers from teams both in the P.League+ and T1 League.

“The UP community, my teammates, and coaches have treated me so well that coming back and trying to help win back-to-back titles is the least I can do. And that is why I’m coming back. I couldn’t leave my people and not come through on my commitment to this team.”

His decision is in line with the confidence program director Bo Perasol expressed when news first came out of the Taiwanese teams’ interest.

Rising as an early-season MVP candidate, Lucero bucked a rough second round of the eliminations to still finish in the Mythical Team with elims averages of 13.4 points – a team-high – plus 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks in just a little over 26 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-7 star joined eventual Finals MVP Malick Diouf and fellow Mythical Five member Carl Tamayo to form a fearsome UP front court and complement a loaded guard rotation featuring veteran Ricci Rivero, former UAAP Juniors MVP CJ Cansino, and eventual finals hero JD Cagulangan.

Lucero was instrumental in helping UP attain a twice-to-beat seed at the end of the eliminations. He sparked the Fighting Maroons’ late-game comeback against Ateneo in Game 1 of the finals.

Even if he went scoreless in the deciding Game 3, his effort and defense proved significant in determining the final outcome.

Concerted recruitment effort

UP’s management also played its part in incentivizing Lucero to stay by displaying how much he means to their program with their actions and promises, according to Fil-Am Nation.

“What UP management did upon the advice of Fil-Am Nation was to cover the family’s concern of Zav’s risk of staying,” they said in a statement. “It is what American (NCAA) Division 1 college teams do for athletes who have a bright future in the pro leagues.”

Fil-Am Nation founder Cris Gopez, who is based in Los Angeles, flew to San Francisco and back within a day last week for a private dinner with Lucero as the two discussed his options.

It was then – with some friendly advice from Gopez, PBA star Alex Cabagnot’s cousin – that

Lucero made the final choice to remain with UP, which was what already seemed to be in his

heart.

“The management of UP is setting the bar very high, even competing with USA colleges on recruitment. You’ll see some schools following suit,” Fil-Am Nation said.

The group also promises that there will be a lot more basketball talent coming out of their program in the near future that will make their impact in the Philippine basketball scene.

Fil-Am Nation is already representing a handful of the Gilas youth standouts in both the male and female divisions.

Lucero is tentatively scheduled to fly back to the Philippines from the US in the first week of August, and the hope is that he’ll make it back in time for UP’s preseason tournaments before the next UAAP season begins in October.

The all-around talent will have multiple options following his UAAP career, which includes potential stints in professional leagues abroad or declaring for the PBA Draft. – Rappler.com