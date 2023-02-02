CEU completes perfect run, bags UCBL crown

The CEU Scorpions make UCBL history after wrapping up an unbeaten season with a championship series win over the Olivarez Sea Lions

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University (CEU) proved untouchable all season long.

Completing their dominance, the CEU Scorpions turned back the Olivarez College Sea Lions, 92-82, in Game 2 of the finals to rule the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) on Thursday, February 2 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The title romp made CEU the first team in league history to win the championship via a 14-0 sweep.

It was also the Scorpions’ second title since winning the inaugural season in 2016.

Proving why he earned a spot in the Mythical Selection, Lenard Santiago delivered 22 points, 6 assists and 5 steals to lead CEU.

He was ably supported by Jerome Santos, who also finished with 22 points on top of 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

CEU’s dynamic duo triggered the team’s strong start and immediately seized control of the contest before helping the Scorpions steady the ship against repeated runs from the Sea Lions in the ensuing quarters.

Olivarez threatened at 81-77 with 4:29 left behind the efforts of Edmund dela Cruz, Mark Gallano, and John Umali.

But it proved to be their last hurrah as CEU came through with two solid defensive stops – first a block from Henry Agunnane which translated into a layup from Ron Rei Tolentino, before forcing another Olivarez turnover in the next possession which practically sealed the deal.

Dela Cruz and Gallano paced Olivarez with 19 and 14 points, respectively, living up to their earlier Mythical Team awards where they were also joined by Santiago, Jan Derrick Villarez of the University of Batangas and Season MVP Robbie Darang of Diliman College. UB’s Claud Christian Njike Tabeth, meanwhile, was named Best Foreign Player of the tournament. – Rappler.com