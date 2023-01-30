CEU nears UCBL crown after holding off Olivarez College in Game 1

OUTLAST. Lenard Santiago and CEU hold on against Olivarez College in Game 1 of the UCBL finals.

The CEU Scorpions are a win away from reclaiming the UCBL title they won in 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University survived Olivarez College and moved on the cusp of ruling the 5th Universities and Colleges Basketball League after hacking out a 78-73 win in Game 1 at the Paco Arena on Monday, January 30.

Ayodeji Balogun showed the way with 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Scorpions, who are a win away from reclaiming the title they won in 2017.

Clinching an outright finals berth after completing a 12-game sweep in the elimination round, CEU caught fire early and built a a 77-63 lead with a little over three minutes remaining.

The Sea Lions, however, rode on a 10-0 run powered by John Umali and Edmund dela Cruz to narrow the gap to 73-77.

But the Scorpions held on down the stretch as they gained a shot at going unbeaten for the season and sweeping the title series on Thursday, February 2, at the same venue.

Lenard Santiago chalked up 13 points for CEU, while Franz Diaz and Vince Ferrer chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the victory.

Dela Cruz paced Olivarez College with a monster double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, while Umali put up 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The loss snapped the Sea Lions’ seven-game winning streak. – Rappler.com