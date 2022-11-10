University of Batangas wins in overtime; GMC stuns Lyceum in UCBL opener

STRONG START. University of Batangas picks up its first win.

University of Batangas survives a thriller, while Guang Ming College-Tagaytay debuts strong in the UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – University of Batangas (UB) and Guang Ming College (GMC)-Tagaytay opened their campaigns strong after downing separate foes in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL).

GMC made a memorable debut in the collegiate league by downing Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, 77-68, in the league opener on Thursday, November 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Kurt Lactaotao presided over Guang Ming College’s well-balanced attack with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in just a little over 24 minutes of play to jumpstart their title bid in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

Three other Guang Ming players scored in double figures as Julian Lozada added 11 points and 5 boards while Joshua Jamias and Jerover Cabilla added 10 points each for Guang Ming which led by as many as 18 points as they used a strong start to dominate the game – thanks to 19 second-chance points.

GMC coach Moriah Gingerich’s boys were never in trouble as they forced their rivals to several turnovers behind their sticky defense.

Einster Ramos paced the Pirates with 17 points.

Equally impressive was University of Batangas which produced the first overtime win after outlasting Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 96-90.

Mart Vincent de Ramos led the Brahmans with 19 points, but it was Jan Derick Villarez who delivered the telling blows, knocking down two triples in the extra five minutes of play on the way to a 15-point and 7-rebound show.

UB’s gutsy win put to waste the 25-point and 11-rebound output of PCU’s Gaiel Escultor.

Earlier in the opening ceremonies, UCBL president Franklin Evidente challenged the players of the seven participating teams to adhere to the ethical principles of the game and always respect the officials.

Meantime, Diliman College launches its three-peat bid on Monday against University of Batangas while Olivarez College will likewise debut against Philippine Christian University. – Rappler.com