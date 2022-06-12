Jiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win light heavyweight belt

NEW CHAMP. Jiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win light heavyweight title

Czech knockout artist Jiri Prochazka flexes his all-around repertoire with a submission of Brazilian Glover Teixeira to win the UFC light heavyweight title

Challenger Jiri Prochazka stopped Glover Teixeira with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round at UFC 275 on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to win the light heavyweight title.

Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KOs) submitted Teixeira (33-8, 18 KOs) at the 4:32 mark in the final round, putting an end to a grueling and thrilling title bout.

“It was a true war,” Prochazka said. “Glover is a true warrior. And I like that.”

It was Prochazka’s first victory by submission in UFC and his first since 2014. He has won 13 straight bouts.

Teixeira won the belt at UFC 267 last October, defeating Jan Blachowicz.

In other bouts, Valentina Shevchenko narrowly retained her UFC women’s flyweight title off a split decision win against Taila Santos.

Jhang Weili scored a second-round KO (2:28) of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the women’s strawweight division while welterweight Jake Matthews also knocked out Andre Fialho in two rounds (2:24). Jack Della Maddalena opened the main card with a first-round TKO (2:32) of Ramazan Emeev.

Six other bouts comprised the preliminary and early preliminary cards, highlighted by Hayisaer Maheshate’s first-round KO (1:14) of Steve Garcia at the lightweight division, and Silvana Gomez Juarez’s round 1 KO (1:22) of Liang Na. – Rappler.com