Amanda Nunes defends bantamweight crown, then bows out

THE GREATEST. Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana during UFC 289.

Still at the top of her game, UFC star Amanda Nunes surprisingly retires from the sport after defending her bantamweight belt

Defending UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes took a unanimous decision against Irena Aldana on Saturday night, June 10 (Sunday, June 11, Manila time) in UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada, and then promptly announced her retirement.

Nunes, who is also the UFC women’s featherweight champion, won by scores of 50-44 on two judges’ cards and 50-43 on the third one.

She made a show of her decision to quit the sport, placing her two UFC belts in the Octagon, and after her gloves were cut from her hands, she tearfully knelt down over the belts.

“Brazil, come get these belts! I’m leaving!” Nunes, a Brazilian, said.

Nunes exits with a 22-5 record. The Mexican Aldana fell to 14-6.

“Double champ forever! Tonight is the perfect night to retire,” Nunes said.

“My mom has been asking me to do this for so long. I decided right now that I’m still young enough to enjoy everything that I made. I’m from a small city in Brazil, and I made it all the way here, to become a champion.”

Nunes finished with 197 total strikes to 49 for Aldana, and led in significant strikes 147-38.

The co-main event saw lightweight Charles Oliveira, also of Brazil, take out Beneil Dariush of the US by technical knockout at 4:10 of the first round.

Oliveira, a former lightweight champ, ran his record to 34-9, while Dariush fell to 22-5-1.

“The champion’s name is Charles Oliveira! I needed to send a message,” he said.

“Last time you saw 10% of me. This time you saw 120% of me… This hand is heavy and I’m always ready. I don’t care what people say. I know what I can do and that what I’m going to keep doing.”

Other winners on the main card were welterweight Mike Malott (submission), featherweight Dan Ige (unanimous decision) and middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault (unanimous decision).

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

– Rappler.com