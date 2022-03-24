UFC star Conor McGregor arrested in Dublin

THE NOTORIOUS. Conor McGregor last fought in 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier.

MMA superstar Conor McGregor figures in another legal trouble where he could face six months in prison or a $5,500 fine

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC match since July of last year. However, his comeback to the ring is the least of the Irishman’s immediate priorities. According to Irish Independent writer Robin Schiller, McGregor was arrested in west Dublin Tuesday evening for dangerous driving.

Schiller’s article states that McGregor was driving his Bentley Continental GT when he was stopped and arrested by Garda, the Irish Republic state police force. His Bentley, worth roughly $187,000, was temporarily confiscated at the time of the arrest.

According to a Garda spokesperson, McGregor “was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date” (quote courtesy of Irish Independent). The UFC star appeared in court on Wednesday.

If McGregor is convicted for dangerous driving, he could face six months in prison or a €5,000 (roughly $5,500) fine or both.

Fortunately for the MMA fighter, he has more than enough money to pay the fine. Forbes listed McGregor as the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021, and he has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

This isn’t the first time “The Notorious” has been in legal trouble for driving offenses in Ireland. McGregor was fined €400 for speeding in November of 2017 in Rathcoole, County Dublin. A year later, he was fined €1000 for speeding in Kill, County Kildare and was prohibited from driving for six months. – Rappler.com