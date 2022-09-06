Sports
Alex Eala sweeps Slovakian foe, cruises to US Open round of 16

JR Isaga
WINNING FORM. Alex Eala hopes to go deep in the tournament this time.

ALEX EALA'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Alex Eala continues her torrid start at the 2022 US Open with a straight-sets sweep of Slovakian Nina Vargova to reach the round of 16

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala made light work of unranked Slovakian Nina Vargova, 6-2, 6-3, to advance to the 2022 US Open girls’ singles tournament in New York on Monday, September 5 (Tuesday, September 6, Manila time).

The 17-year-old sensation set the tone after a tight 3-2 lead in the first set by winning the last three games for the 6-2 finish.

She then continued her hot streak through the second set with a 3-0 start before Vargova staged a big three-game comeback to threaten Eala at 3-all.

Unfazed, the young Filipina sensation rallied back with a three-game rally of her own to complete the straight-sets cruise to the next round.

This continued Eala’s torrid start in the tournament following a 6-3, 6-0 hammering of Canadian Annabelle Xu in the first round.

The 297th-ranked singles player will next face Australian Taylah Preston in the round of 16 after making her doubles debut on Tuesday (Wednesday, September 7, Manila time) alongside Russia’s Mirra Andreeva. – Rappler.com

