Mentored by Derrick Pumaren, the CEU Scorpions have been installed as the team to beat

Published 10:20 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Centro Escolar University Scorpions will try to live up to the hype when they tackle the Olivarez College Sea Lions in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) inaugurals on Thursday, September 6, at the Olivarez Gym in Sucat, Paranaque.

The Scorpions, to be handled by multititled coach Derrick Pumaren, have been installed as the team to beat with a roster good enough to compete in the PBA D-League. They will tangle with the Sea Lions, to be mentored by Myk Saguiguit, at 1 pm following the opening rites starting at noon.

Newcomer Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas battles Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas at 3 pm as the UCBL starts its third season.

The PCU-Dasmariñas Dolphins will be coached by Gual Garcia while LPU Batangas Pirates will be handled by Gie Ludovice.

On Monday, Diliman College, to be handled by many time champion coach Rensy Bajas, meets another newcomer, St. Joseph College of Bulacan, to be steered by Noel Leguin, at noon.

The Dolphins collide with the Technological Insitute of the Philippines Engineers, mentored by Potit de Vera, at 2 pm. Key players of TIP were included in the Marinerong Pilipino lineup in the PBA D-league.

The Diliman Blue Dragons defended their crown in the UiTM basketball tournament in Selangor, Malaysia, this year and are slight picks over the SJCB Taurus of Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

This year's UCBL sponsors are Hapee toothpaste, MaxSell Power Tools, Gerry's Grill, Cafe France and Tanduay Athletics.

UCBL games will be telecast on Aksyon TV every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 pm to 10 pm and Fridays from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

According to Patricia Bermudez-Hizon, head of TV5 sports, members of their Jakarta Asia Games coverage team will also handle the UCBL coverage.

All the coaches and some of their players were present in Monday's press conference presided by UCBL president Franklin Evidente.

Also around were tournament director Horacio Lim, UCBL director Bernard Yang and marketing manager Carmelo Navarro.

Pumaren, boasting over 30 years coaching experience, said he still has the fire to coach and will step on the plate and face the challenge of competing against younger coaches.

Defending champion Colegio de San Lorenzo took a break this season along with University of Batangas and Bulacan State University. – Rappler.com