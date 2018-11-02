University of Pasay guard Rutger Acidre and his girlfriend died after getting shot by an unknown assailant

Published 1:31 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A basketball player from the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) and his girlfriend died after getting shot by an unknown assailant.

Rutger Acidre, a 24-year-old guard who suited up for the City University of Pasay Eagles, was shot together with his girlfriend Doris Sara Besana.

Acidre died on Thursday, November 1, while Besana died on October 25.

Police investigation is ongoing. The motive in the shooting incident remains unclear.

Rutger is the brother of former Arellano star Rocky Acidre, who's seeing action with the Bacoor City Strikers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The brothers helped the EGS Elite win their fourth straight championship in the NBA 3X Philippines in 2016. – Rappler.com