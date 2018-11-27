Provincial teams will now have a chance to finish higher than 3rd place in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) adapted a new format for the 2018 National Collegiate Championship (NCC) that would allow provincial teams to climb the ranks and hopefully clinch the title that has only been held by Manila teams.

"The objective of the PCCL is to give provincial teams exposure, to give them the opportunity to play with the best teams in Manila," said PCCL chairman Reynaldo Gamboa.

"That's why we do this on a nationwide basis, on a provincial-level basis, so they will have the opportunity of going to different places and ultimately Manila."

In PCCL history, only 3 provincial teams – University of Visayas, University of Cebu and Southwestern University – made podium finishes behind eventual national team players Greg Slaughter, JuneMar Fajardo and Cameroonian two-time UAAP MVP Ben Mbala.

In 2018, PCCL launched the Qualifying Games for the 2018 NCC that will have one winner each from the North/Central Luzon, South Luzon/Bicol or NCR qualifying games advance to the Luzon-NCR Regional Championship while a winners from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (CESAFI), Visayas and Mindanao qualifying games will duke it out in the Vis-Min Regional Championship.

The champions from Luzon-NCR and Vis-Min will face each other in a best-of-3 semifinals series where the winner will advance to the finals.

The other finalist will be determined in Group A of the best-of-3 semis between NCAA champion San Beda and the eventual UAAP titlist.

The 2018 NCC will stage a knockout finals game between the winner of both groups.

"I believe in this structure. The teams from the regions will have a better chance of becoming a runner-up or a champion. You never know what will happen in a one-game knockout," said Gamboa.

"Whereas in the past, when the Final 4 happens, only two Manila teams will remain and two provincial teams will remain, and in the Final Four, two provincial teams will probably lose."

Aside from the regular 5x5 games, PCCL also introduced an Under-18 3x3 championship with the same format.

"Last year we experimented with 3x3 using collegiate players, but based on our oservations, collegiate players have their own movements. To develop future taletns, let's start young. Even FIBA has this concept, that's why makikita na may (there is a) FIBA Under-18," explained Gamboa on why PCCL is holding a 3x3 championship for the youth.

The Final 4 and Finals of the national championships are slated to happen in January 2019. – Rappler.com