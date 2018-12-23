The two top-tier teams will clash for the PCCL title in a best-of-three series starting on January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Still have collegiate basketball hangover?

Worry no more as the best of the best are still set to clash for the annual Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) title.

From 250 competing teams around the Philippines, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas-sanctioned tournament is down to two as the reigning back-to-back UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles are now on a collision course against the three-peating NCAA champions San Beda Red Lions.

However, the Red Lions now face a tough climb as they no longer have Robert Bolick, Javee Moco, and possibly even Donald Tankoua – the driving forces of their most recent dynastic run.

Meanwhile, the reigning kings of Katipunan only lost starting guard Anton Asistio to graduation. Usual stalwarts Matt and Mike Nieto are still with the team, alongside two-time Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena and newly-crowned Rookie of the Year Angelo Kouame.

The two top-tier teams will clash for the PCCL title in a best-of-three series starting on January 21, 2019, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com