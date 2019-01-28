With players arriving late from their classes, the Blue Eagles bank on Isaac Go to lift the championship

Published 6:35 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles didn't even need a full roster as they destroyed the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 95-71, to win the Philippine Collegiate Champions League national championship at the Arena in San Juan on Monday, January 28.

Sweet-shooting big man Isaac Go still had the hot hand and led the reigning two-time UAAP champions with 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from downtown (80%) before fouling out early in the 4th quarter.

New slotman RV Berjay made his mark, dropping 12 points off multiple slick floaters with 5 boards to boot.

Reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Most Valuable Player Rey Suerte led all scorers with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals for the 3-peat CESAFI champs.

Cameroonian big man Bassieru Sackor chipped in a 16-point, 12-board double-double in the forgettable loss.

Go started the game with a personal 7-0 run, including a rare 4-point play to kick it off. The Lancers only managed 8 points in response, as the Eagles led by 11, 19-8, after the 1st quarter.

UV only got as close as 8, 28-36, off two Sackor charities midway through the 2nd before Ateneo ran away again toward an 18-point lead at the half, 52-34.

Straight out of Monday classes, the late-arriving Mike Nieto extended the beatdown gap to 33, 84-51, just two minutes into the 4th frame as other late Eagles began checking in.

Suerte led a late 15-2 run for the Lancers, but only managed to close the deficit to 20, 66-86, with only 3:35 left in regulation.

The Scores

Ateneo 95 - Go 15, Andrade 13, Ravena 12, Berjay 12, Belangel 10, Wong 9, Kouame 8, Mamuyac 7, Tio 3, Credo 2, Ma. Nieto 2, Mi. Nieto 2.

UV 71 - Suerte 26, Sackor 16, Segumpan 14, Delator 5, Gahi 5, Maestre 2, Butohan 2, Cabahug 1, Claridad 0, Saga 0, Amistoso 0.

Quarters: 19-8, 52-34, 75-45, 95-71.

– Rappler.com