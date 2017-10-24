The Golden Stags will face the 3rd seeded Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers on Friday, October 27

Published 5:41 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Golden Stags defeated the Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Knights, 74-69, in the battle for 4th seed on Tuesday, October 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The intense final frame saw both teams fight tooth and nail for the right to complete the top 4 teams of the NCAA. But Ryan Costelo shot the runner with 44.9 seconds left in the game that nailed the lead for the Golden Stags.

Michael Calisaan then pulled off a dagger 3 to close out the game with a 5-point cushion and he reset his career-high to 36 points in this game.

The Golden Stags started strong, as Calisaan buried two triples to tally 12 points in the first quarter alone and give the SSC-R a 9-point lead (16-7).

At the two-minute mark of the first, Letran was limited to zero perimeter points. Jeremiah Taladua then came off the bench to lead the Knights and immediately put up a 9-0 run to tie the score at 16-all.

The second period rocked back and forth as the quarter alone had 4 lead changes. Taladua's hot shooting saw him end the first half with 11 points and a 100% field goal percentage, including 3/3 from the deep.

Things were looking up for Knights early in the 3rd quarter as John Calvo sank a triple that pinned down the lead. The Golden Stags rallied back late in the third and took the lead, but the Letran's charities in dying seconds of quarter allowed them to head into the 4th leading by one.

Calisaan recorded a double-double of 36 points and 10 rebounds, while Costelo followed with 13 points. Calisaan and Costelo combined for 16 points in the last 18 points of the game.

Taladua's perfect field goal percentage was stained by his missed triple in the last 3:10 of the third, but he still topscored for the Knights with 16 points.

The Golden Stags will face the 3rd seeded Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers on Friday, October 27, in the first game of the stepladder play-offs of the NCAA Season 93 men's basketball tournament.

The Scores

SSC-R (74) – Calisaan 36, Costelo 13, Ilagan 6, Navarro 6, Valdez 4, David 3, Gayosa 3, Bulanadi 2, Baetiong 1, Calma 0, Capobres 0, Mercado 0.

CSJL (69) – Taladua 16, Quinto 15, Calvo 11, Nambatac 11, Vacaro 8, Ambohot 3, Balanza 3, Balagasay 2, Mandreza 0, Gedaria 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-16, 32-30, 53-54, 74-69.

– Rappler.com