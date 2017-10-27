JRU will face defending champions San Beda in another knockout match

Published 6:40 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The hot streak continues for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Stags as they eliminate the 3rd-seeded Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers from contention, 85-73, in the NCAA Season 93 playoffs at the Mall of Asia Arena, Friday, October 27.

After a slow start to the first quarter, the Stags charged ahead in the second quarter, led by the perfect perimeter shooting of RK Ilagan, who had 15 points off 5-of-5 shooting from downtown. By halftime, San Sebastian had completed a hot 29-point quarter to lead 41-34.

Instead of slowing down, the Stags revved up more and piled on a huge 30-point third quarter on the hapless Heavy Bombers who could not hold on to the ball. After erupting for 36 points against Letran on Tuesday, Michael Calisaan had another mini-explosion in the third, scoring 9 in that quarter alone.



JRU mounted a comeback effort in the final frame and even managed to cut the lead down to 10, 82-72. However, the Stags held on just enough to secure the victory. All in all, the Bombers’ final rally for the season was a 27-point 4th quarter compared to the Stags’ 14.

Ilagan finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists – a notable improvement from his average of 7 points per game.

Host school San Sebastian now moves on to face defending champion San Beda Red Lions on Tuesday, November 7 in another knockout match for a chance to battle the undefeated Lyceum Pirates in the NCAA finals. – Rappler.com