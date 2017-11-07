The LSGH-CSB's epic win books it a showdown against Mapua for the NCAA junior basketball crown

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Greenies continue to surprise everybody.

After toppling the San Sebastian Staglets in the playoff for the last Final Four slot, the Greenies squeaked past the top seed San Beda College Red Cubs, 110-108, in a classic triple overtime in the semifinals of the NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, November 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena

San Beda was on its way to its 9th straight finals appearance in the NCAA junior basketball as it held a 95-92 lead with only 11.8 seconds left in the second overtime. However, La Salle’s Joel Cagulangan knocked down a clutch triple from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds remaining to extend the game.

Cagulangan scored 6 of his game-high 29 points in the third overtime period to lead the Greenies to their first championship appearance since 2013. He also had 9 rebounds, 9 assists and two steals in almost 52 minutes of play.

Fatigue caught up with the Red Cubs as Ivan Nelle, who had a team-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds and 8 assists, and Germy Mahinay, who produced 20 points and 17 boards, were sidelined in the dying minutes of the game due to cramps.

Inand Fornillos had a monster double-double of 16 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Greenies while Joshua Marcos added 15 markers and 14 boards. Joshua David chipped in 18 points.

The Greenies committed 30 turnovers, 19 more than San Beda’s, but compensated it by having the edge in the rebounding (72-64) and blocks departments (9-3).

La Salle will face the Mapua Red Robins in the best-of-three championship clash starting Friday, November 10, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores

LSGH-CSB (110) – Cagulangan 29, David 18, Fornillos 16, Marcos 15, Morales 9, Mosqueda 8, Sangco 7, Perez 6, Lao 2, Cruz 0.

SBC (108) – Nelle 26, Obenza 22, Mahinay 20, Velasquez 12, Etrata 10, Tagala 7, Abu Hijle 4, Sese 3, Alfaro 2, Nayve 2, Oliva 0.

Quarter scores: 19-20, 36-32, 56-55, 78-78, 89-89, 95-95, 110-108.