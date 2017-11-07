The San Beda Red Lions head towards their 12th straight finals appearance

Published 6:46 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – 12 straight finals appearance.

That is what the San Beda College Red Lions achieved following a 76-71 win over rivals San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags in the semifinals of the NCAA Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After having their 10-point lead trimmed to five following a Jayson David triple and a Ryan Costelo jumper, 67-62, the Red Lions ignited a 9-0 run behind Javee Mocon’s 5 points to pull away, 76-62.

The Stags tried to mount a comeback with their own 9-0 spurt but to no avail as time expired.

“We know we lost against Lyceum and I know people have been doubting us but the players really believed in themselves. Sabi nila, ‘Coach we lost this game against LPU but just give us your trust,’ and I showed them my trust and they came through today,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.

Mocon played his best game of the tournament so far by putting up 23 points, 13 of which came from free throws, 22 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Robert Bolick added 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for the Red Lions while Donald Tankoua provided a steady presence inside with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

San Beda led by 13 points midway the third period, 48-35, before San Sebastian rode on a 13-4 blitz to make things interesting.

David topscored for the Stags with 16 points from 4 triples while Costelo and Michael Calisaan chipped in 15 and 10 apiece.

San Sebastian only shot 6 free throws, 3 of which it buried, while San Beda had 36 attempts from the charity stripe, 25 of which they sank.

The Red Lions will try to get revenge against the unscathed Lyceum Pirates as they face in the finals starting Friday, November 10. The Pirates swept San Beda in the elimination round.

The Scores

San Beda (76) – Mocon 23, Bolick 21, Tankoua 13, Soberano 9, Potts 6, Presbitero 4, Abuda 0, Cariño 0, Doliguez 0, Noah 0, Tongco 0.

San Sebastian (71) – David 16, Costelo 15, Calisaan 10, Capobres 7, Calma 6, Gayosa 6, Bulanadi 4, Navarro 3, Ilagan 2, Mercado 2, Baetiong 0, Valdez 0.

Quarters Scores: 26-11, 44-31, 57-51, 76-71.

– Rappler.com