Bolick says San Sebastian's toughness was a matter of "wanting it more"

Published 9:46 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College-Recoletos played it rough in a 71-76 loss to San Beda College in the semifinals of NCAA Season 93 basketball tournament Tuesday, November 3, and was slapped 4 technical fouls but Red Lion Robert Bolick believes it was not the Stags’ intention to hurt anybody.

Bolick, who helped San Beda reach the finals for the 12th straight year with a 21-point, 4-assist, 4-rebound and 2-steal performance, downplayed the Stags’ tough-style, saying San Sebastian has played that brand of basketball since the era of the "Pinatubo Trio."

The multi-faceted guard went down memory lane and recalled how today’s San Sebastian embodied the grit of the Calvin Abueva-led Stags he watched play in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League years back in Ormoc City, his hometown.

"Sobrang nakaka-inspire makalaban ‘yung mga ‘yun kasi binibigay nila lahat e. Hindi porke’t alam na nila na ‘matatalo na kami,’ kita niyo naman kanina 3 seconds na lang gusto pa nila manalo. That’s the beauty of San Sebastian."

(It is really inspiring to play against them because they give it their all. Earlier, we held a lead enough to win the game but even if there was only 3 seconds left, they were still trying to win. That’s the beauty of San Sebastian.)

"Look at Abueva now, that’s how they play and I love how they play. Sino ba naman hindi ma-momotivate na ganoon ang kalaban mo," Bolick added.

(Look at Abueva now, that’s how they play and I love how they play. Who will not get motivated when you face a team like them.)

The Stags made it difficult for the Red Lions defensively as San Beda committed 20 turnovers. But on one side, San Sebastian also committed 26 fouls which played a huge factor in San Beda's getting 36 trips to the free throw line.

It also did not help that the Stags were slapped technical fouls in moments when they were making a run.

The Stags were within striking distance midway the fourth quarter (62-67), before they lost momentum after Ryan Costelo earned a technical foul for throwing the ball at Javee Mocon’s head.

But Bolick said San Sebastian’s toughness was a matter of "wanting it more."

"Sinabi ko na sa team na San Sebastian really plays hard. Hindi naman nila intensiyon manakit e, it’s just that they want it more."

(I told my team that San Sebastian really plays hard. It is not their intention to hurt, it’s just that they want it more.)

San Beda will face the Lyceum University of the Philippines Pirates in a best-of-three finals starting Friday, November 10, at the Araneta Coliseum and Bolick will bring a few lessons from the semifinals.

"Dami naming natutunan ngayon which is kahit ganoon ang mangyari, stay focused ka pa rin."

(I learned a lot today. One of them is staying focused no matter what happens.) –Rappler.com