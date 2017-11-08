The San Beda Red Lions and Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila Pirates will battle it out in the NCAA Season 93 Senior Men's Basketball finals on Friday, November 10, 3 pm

Published 9:01 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates and the San Beda College (SBC) Red Lions will clash in game 1 of the NCAA Season 93 Finals on Friday, November 10, 3PM, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Pirates swept the elimination round and immediately advanced to the finals, making this their biggest chance to win their first championship in the NCAA. The defending champion Red Lions, however, are aiming to clinch their 4th straight championship.

This best-of-three finals will see two of the league’s best guards in Robert Bolick and CJ Perez go head-to-head against each other.

– Rappler.com