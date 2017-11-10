Lyceum Pirates small forward CJ Perez continues to benefit from his transfer to the NCAA as he is awarded as Season 93 Most Valuable Player

Published 5:40 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – CJ Perez’s transfer to the NCAA continues to bear fruit as he nabbed the Most Valuable Player award after leading the Lyceum of the Philippine University Pirates to an immaculate 18-0 record this Season 93.

Perez, who transferred to Lyceum from the Ateneo de Manila University, finished the elimination round with a team-high 19.3 PPG, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Joining Perez in the Mythical 5 are teammate Mike Nzeusseu, Perpetual Help University’s Prince Eze, San Beda College’s Javee Mocon and Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Sidney Onwubere in the Mythical 5.

Eze, who was named Defensive Player of the Year, bannered the Best Defensive Team of Nzeusseu, Onwubere, Mapua University’s Christian Bunag and Jose Rizal University’s Abdulwahab Abdulrazak.

Lyceum’s Jaycee Marcelino was hailed Rookie of the Year while JRU’s Jed Mendoza clinched the Most Improved Player award. – Rappler.com