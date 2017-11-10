San Beda not only takes Game 1, but also inflicts Lyceum's first setback this season on a day the Pirates were celebrating the MVP award of their star CJ Perez

Published 7:04 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda College Red Lions spoiled CJ Perez’s coronation day as MVP by giving the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates their first loss of the season, 94-82, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals of the NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, November 10.

Lyceum squandered a lead as big as 12 points as Robert Bolick played hero for the Red Lions when he scored 8 straight points late in the fourth quarter to give San Beda a comfortable 91-82 cushion with 35 seconds remaining.



Mike Nzeusseu and Perez combined for 5 straight points to keep the Pirates alive, 87-91, but Lyceum ran out of steam in the dying seconds as Bolick and Davon Potts converted their free throws for San Beda.



“It’s not yet over. We still have to win one more game. We’re down by more than 12 points but they never gave up. We’re happy to get this one. My boys really stepped up, diskarte na lang ng mga players ko noon (they found ways how to win),” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.



Donald Tankoua returned to his fine form with a game-high 27 points to go with a game-high 20 rebounds while Bolick had 24 points, 11 of which came in the fourth period.



Potts made his presence felt with 15 points, spiked by 4 triples, while Javee Mocon had a steady performance of 11 markers, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists.



The Pirates held a 12-point lead in the third quarter, 57-45, before the Red Lions turned the tables with a 14-3, sparked by a Bolick trey and Tankoua’s back-to-back buckets, for a 64-60 lead.



Perez showed way for the Pirates with 25 points and 8 rebounds while Nzeusseu added 14 points and 8 rebounds.



San Beda was guilty of 19 turnovers which Lyceum converted to 25 points but compensated for its mistakes by having a 16-rebound advantage as no Pirate finished in double figures in the rebounding department.



Game 2 of the finals will be on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the same venue.

Scores:

San Beda 94 – Tankoua 27, Bolick 24, Potts 15, Mocon 11, Soberano 9, Tongco 4, Doliguez 2, Noah 2, Abuda 0, Presbitero 0, Adamos 0

Lyceum 87 – Perez 25, Nzeusseu, Ayaay 11, Caduyac 9, Marcelino JV 8, Marcelino JC 6, Ibanez 6, Santos 5, Pretta 3, Serrano 0, Baltazar 0

Quarter scores: 22-21, 45-50, 64-64, 94-87