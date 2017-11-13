The San Beda Red Lions and Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila Pirates will face off in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 93 Senior Men's Basketball finals on Thursday, November 16, 3:30pm

Published 6:56 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates and the 3-time defending champions San Beda College (SBC) Red Lions will face off on their 2nd game of the best-of-three NCAA Season 93 finals on Thursday, November 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Red Lions took the first game of the finals via Robert Bolick's 4th quarter heroics and is now one win away from their 4th straight NCAA championship.

The LPU Pirates, who swept the eliminations (18-0), will be looking to extend the finals series to a game 3.

– Rappler.com