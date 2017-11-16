San Beda withstands fierce comebacks by Lyceum to prevail, 92-82, and retain the NCAA men's basketball title

Published 6:47 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines University’s historic 18-0 sweep in the elimination round went for naught as the San Beda College Red Lions took a win in Game 2 to sweep their best-of-3 NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum Thursday, November 16.

Robert Bolick once again played hero for the Red Lions, who won their 10th title in 12 years, as he delivered a dagger triple with 50 seconds left in the game that gave San Beda a comfortable 89-82 lead.

Bolick scored half of his team-high 18 points in the final period to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Lyceum held a 76-73 lead midway the payoff period before the Red Lions went on a 10-3 run, 4 points coming from Bolick, to hold an 83-79 lead.

