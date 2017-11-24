The La Salle Greenies win by one point in their do-or-die finals match against the Mapua Red Robins

Published 5:46 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – From battling for the last semifinals berth, the La Salle Green Hills Greenies exceeded expectations as they dethroned the Mapua University Red Robins for the NCAA Season 93 juniors’ basketball title.

The Greenies came back from a deficit as big as 14 points to eke out a 75-74 win in a do-or-die Game 3 in the finals at the Arena in San Juan Friday, November 24.

Finals Most Valuable Player Joel Cagulangan secured both of his free throws for a 75-74 Greenies lead with 37.3 seconds remaining.

LSGH’s Joshua David was fouled following a 24-second violation on Mapua but missed both of his freebies, which paved the way for a potential Red Robins game winner.

David compensated for his late-game blunder by tipping the ball out of bounds with 4 ticks left as Mike Enriquez bricked an attempt from the top of the key for Mapua.

“After the buzzer sounded, it seemed like I was in a dream until everyone was hugging me and kakaiba. You cannot describe this in any words, just thankful that we’re part of this,” said Greenies coach Marvin Bienvenida.

The Scores

CSB-LSGH (75) – David 27, Cagulangan 19, Lao 8, Fornilos 6, Marcos 5, Lepalam 4, Mosqueda 3, Perez 3, Morales 0, Pedrosa 0, Sangco 0.

MAPUA (74) – Escamis 21, Lacap 13, Gozum 12, Bonifacio 10, Enriquez 8, Ramos 6, Garcia 4, Jabel 0, Dennison 0, Arches 0, Sarias 0.

Quarter Scores: 15-19, 32-44, 53-56, 75-74.

– Rappler.com