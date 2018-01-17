Benilde defeats Arellano in the deciding match of the best-of-3 final series of the NCAA football tournament

Published 11:48 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eight years of heartbreak are finally over for the CSB Blazers.

Benilde defeated Arellano 1-1 AET, 3-2 PSO in the deciding match of their best-of-3 finals series to claim the Season 93 crown in front of a noisy crowd at Rizal Memorial on the night of Wednesday, January 17.

Blazer Miguel Artillera scored in the 38th minute from the right flank which was negated by Chief Papuh Corsame 4 minutes into the second half. The Arellano goal came immediately on a counterattack after Benilde withdrew centerback Julito Asparen for Earl Laguerta.

Artillera had two chances in the second half and Corsame was close on a late header but regulation finished 1-1.

In extra time, Corsame had a great chance for a winner off a fumble from Benilde keeper Jake Vicen but he yanked his shot wide.

Arellano missed the goal frame on two attempts in the shootout, with both Angelo Guengon and Evander Alquileta putting their kicks inches high.

Vicen sealed the title when he batted away Corsame's try in the bottom of the 5th inning.

In the first game last Friday Arellano prevailed in extra time 3-2 thanks to a late strike from Jumbel Guinabang. Benilde leveled on Monday, January 15, in game 2, winning 3-1 in a shoot out after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

Blazers skipper Renz Tulayba won the best midfielder and league MVP award.

In the Juniors division San Beda won the title, sweeping De La Salle Greenhills in two games on Friday and Monday, with JR Suba scoring a hat trick in game two as the Red Cubs won 3-3 AET and 3-1 in a shootout. – Rappler.com