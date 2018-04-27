Former San Beda coach Frankie Lim debuts for Perpetual Help in men's basketball action

Published 8:18 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) will take on reigning two-time men's basketball titlist San Beda University when the the 94th NCAA season fires off on July 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Frankie Lim, who incidentally gave the Red Lions 4 championships before leaving in 2012, will debut for the Altas as head coach of the men’s basketball team.

"It's customary that the defending champion and the host will play," said incoming NCAA Policy Board president Anthony Moran Tamayo after the turning over the league flag from outgoing Season 93 president Rev. Fr. Nemesio Tolentin of San Sebastian in a short ceremony on Friday, April 27.

"The ball is round so Perpetual is also excited to face defending champion San Beda."

The Las Piñas-based school, hosting for the 5th time since joining the NCAA in 1985, are pulling all the stops this early for another banner season.

"The University is very much excited and accepts the challenge of hosting Season 94," said Tamayo.

"We need the support not only from the Perpetual community but also the NCAA community. Now, we are harnessing the power of the Internet and multimedia in promoting the league," said Tamayo.

The NCAA on Tour for basketball where the first-round games are held in school-based gyms, will continue this year with five campuses being tapped as hosts.

The 3x3 basketball event, which debuted last season, will still be played as a demonstration sport, while the juniors volleyball will now be a mandatory event – with all 10 schools participating starting this year.

Tamayo added that he will announce the league's other 94th season plans in the coming months. – Rappler.com