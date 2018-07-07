The reigning champion Red Lion spoil the Perpetual debut of former San Beda coach Frankie Lim in the league opener

Published 4:24 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions opened their NCAA Season 94 campaign on a high note, dropping the tenacious host school University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas, 67-65, at the jampacked Mall of Asia Arena, Saturday, July 7.

With less than a minute to go in regulation, Robert Bolick found his star partner Donald Tankoua in the paint for a clutch layup, 67-63.

But the Altas caught a break as Prince Eze sank two at the stripe, 65-67. San Beda's Jomari Presbitero later blew his two foul shots, but Bolick intercepted an Edgar Charcos pass off the double-team and sealed the game at the buzzer.

Perpetual seized back their first quarter lead after a highlight-worthy pull-up triple and up-and-under layup from Jelo Razon, 48-45, to begin the 4th quarter.

Midway through the period, Charcos made up for Eze’s missed free throws with back-to-back triples from the same spot, 57-55.

However, Nigerian reinforcement Toba Eugene banked in a lucky long bomb in response to take right back the lead, 58-57.

After scoring just one point in the first half, Mocon scored 6 in quick succession to lead an 8-2 run for Beda, 31-25. But crisp extra passing by the Perps cut that lead back to one, 31-32, after key triples from Kim Aurin and Jeff Coronel.

Both teams then went back-and-forth on the fastbreak as the Red Lions emerged on top after 3, 44-40.

The high-speed second half was in stark contrast to the first, where both teams only managed a 23-all deadlock on a sub-30% shooting. The first quarter would have also ended up tied if Bolick did not drain a stop-and-pop triple to end the period, 13-10.

The Scores:

San Beda (67 )– Bolick 15, Mocon 14, Tankoua 12, Eugene 8, Soberano 6, Abuda 3, Kwekuteye 3, Presbitero 2, Doliguez 2, Cabanag 2, Oftana 0, Tongco 0, Nelle 0, Carino 0, Cuntapay 0.

Perpetual (65) – Charcos 14, Eze 13, Coronel 13, Razon 10, Aurin 8, Peralta 7, Mangalino 0, Cuevas 0, Tamayo 0, Pasia 0.

Quarter scores: 13-10, 23-23, 44-40, 67-65.

