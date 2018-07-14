Former UE players Edgar Charcos and Bonbon Batiller find themselves on opposing sides this time

Published 2:56 PM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Edgar Charcos and Bonbon Batiller were supposed to be the backcourt of the future for the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors.

However, after UAAP Season 79 wrapped up in 2017, both guards were on their separate paths, this time in the NCAA.

Charcos wound up with the Perpetual Help Altas while Batiller took his talents to the Letran Knights.

After sitting out a year for residency, the two finally crossed paths again as early adversaries in Season 94 where Charcos’ Altas emerged victorious against Batiller’s Knights, 78-75, on Friday, July 13, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Charcos finished with a stellar career-high 27 points – 22 in the first half - in 25 minutes against his former Red Warrior partner, who may have been the catalyst to his early eruption.

“Siguro challenge sa akin yun kasi alam niya yung laro ko, nagsama kami [sa UE],” he said after the game. “Kaya ayun, di ko na pinansin yung mga sinasabi niya. Focus pa rin.”

(Maybe it was a challenge for me because he knows my game and we formed a bond in UE. So there, I just didn’t mind his banter and just kept focused.)

While Batiller didn’t fare so well, finishing with just 5 points in 22 minutes on a 2-of-7 (29%) shooting, it clearly didn’t stop him from trying to take his friend out of rhythm with some friendly banter.

“Di naman kami [nag-aasaran],” Charcos said. “Parang sinasabihan niya ako na, 'dahan-dahan ka lang,' pero wala eh, may plano talaga si coach [Frankie Lim] na tumakbo ako kaya wala [siyang] magagawa.”

(We weren’t talking trash, but he was telling me, 'slow it down,' but coach had a plan for me to run, so he couldn’t do anything about it.)

The undersized but fearless guard was more focused on improving under 4-time NCAA champion Lim’s watchful eyes, as he was hampered by 4 quick fouls in the first half that stunted his scoring explosion to just 5 points in the second half.

But Charcos made them count with a late bucket and a free throw that put his team up 3 in the last 13 seconds of the contest.

“Challenge [ito] sa sarili ko kasi syempre new school ko to,” he said. “Dapat lakasan ko yung loob ko [at] gawin yung pinapagawa ni coach sa akin.”

(It’s a challenge for myself because this is my new school. I need to stay composed and do what coach tells me to do.)

This is just the first of possibly many battles between the two friends in a new environment like the NCAA, but it’s already looking to be a promising rivalry down the line. – Rappler.com