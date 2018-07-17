The NCAA juniors defending champion erupted for 20 points in one game to lead the team

Published 2:16 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Last season's second-ranked high school student-athlete Joel Cagulangan opened La Salle Green Hills' campaign in the NCAA Season 94 Juniors Basketball Tournament with an outstanding performance.

The De La Salle University Green Archers commit posted 20 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals that catapulted him to the top of the Chooks-to-Go/NBTC NCAA 24 Week 1 rankings.

San Sebastian's Milo Janao turned heads during opening week, averaging 19 points per game in the two games of the Staglets. Moreover, Janao drained a buzzer-beater that took the game against the Lyceum Junior Pirates.

Completing the top 5 are Perpetual Help's Ezdel Galoy, La Salle's Inand Fornilos, and Perpetual Help's Joshua Gallano.

Marwin Dionisio of JRU, Jacob Cortez of LSGH, Zach Estacio of San Beda, Kean Bacalaan of San Sebastian, and John Barba of Lyceum round up the top 10.

La Salle's RC Calimag (13), Mapua's Clint Escamis (16), and Lyceum's Maclaude Guadana (22) failed to crack into the top 10.

Complete Week 1 rankings:

1.Joel Cagulangan (CSB)

2.Milo Janao (SSCR)

3.Ezdel Galoy (UPHSD)

4.Inand Fornilos (CSB)

5.Joshua Gallano (UPHSD)

6.Marwin Dionisio (JRU)

7.Jacob Cortez (CSB)

8.Zach Estacio (SBU)

9.Kean Baclaan (SSCR)

10.John Barba (LPU)

11.Yukihiro Kawamura (UPHSD)

12.Thomas Vasquez (JRU)

13.RC Calimag (CSB)

14.Dan Sarias (MU)

15.Josiah Alcantara (SBU)

16.Clint Escamis (MU)

17.Dave Balo (SSCR)

18.Marj De Leon (LPU)

19.Mark Sangco (CSB)

20.Cadell Buno (JRU)

21.Justine Sanchez (SBU)

22.McLaude Guadana (LPU)

23.Karl Mariano (MU)

24.Kent Pelipel (SBU)

– Rappler.com