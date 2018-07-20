The unbeaten Pirates cruise to a 3rd straight victory to stay solo on top in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Published 4:24 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum continued its dominant run in NCAA Season 94, humiliating Jose Rizal University, 88-56, to stay unbeaten in 3 games in the men's basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre, Friday, July 20.

Mike Nzeusseu again led the Pirates' charge with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 23 minutes of action in the 32-point rout.

League MVP CJ Perez added 12 points, 4 boards, 5 assists and a block, also in 23 minutes for the Pirates.

Although JRU was actually within striking distance after the first quarter, 16-21, things turned ugly quickly for them going up against the NCAA finalists.

The Pirates all but cemented their win with a 24-7 second-quarter outburst, 44-23, that was littered with highlights like Nzeusseu's long bombs and a patented alley-oop between the Marcelino twins Jaycee and Jayvee.

The Pirates led by as many as 36 points, 71-35, after another alley-oop, converted this time by Perez off a pass from sniper Spencer Pretta.

Two Heavy Bombers clinched double-digits in scoring off the bench with Jed Mendoza scoring 14 and Mark Mallari adding 10.

Lyceum has now won 21 straight regular season games dating back to the opening contest of Season 93.

The Scores:

LPU (88) – Nzeusseu 21, Perez 12, Marcelino JC 12, Cinco 11, Yong 6, Ibanez 5, Marcelino JV 4, Valdez 4, Ayaay 3, Pretta 3, Santos 2, Lumbao 2, Serrano 2, Caduyac 1, Tansingco 0.

JRU (56) – Mendoza 14, Mallari 10, Dela Virgen 7, Padua 6, Miranda 5, David 5, Esguerra 4, Bordon 4, Estrella 1, Dela Rosa 0, Silvarez 0, Aguilar 0, Santos 0, Ramos 0, Doromal 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 45-23, 71-39, 88-56

– Rappler.com