The LPU Pirates extend their regular season winning streak

Published 3:58 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates kept their regular season winning streak alive, downing an upset-minded Arellano University (AU) Chiefs, 82-65, at the FilOil Flying V Centre, Tuesday, July 24.

Reigning league MVP CJ Perez dropped a career-high 31 points with an all-around line of 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in the comeback victory – their 22nd straight elimination round win dating back to their opener in Season 93. He scored 22 in the 2nd half alone to reverse a potential blowout loss to a convincing victory over the Chiefs.

Arellano led by as many as 16, 33-17, early in the 1st quarter through the hot hands of Mike Canete and Kraniel Villoria, who combined for 17 points in the frame. However, they only managed 32 points in the succeeding 3 quarters as the Season 93 finalists brushed off their slow start.

Veteran swingman MJ Ayaay almost singlehandedly outscored Arellano in LPU’s 2nd quarter resurgence, 7-8. Perez then took matters into his own hands from that point on.

Mike Nzeusseu backed up Perez with a 15-point, 11-board double-double in their 4th win of Season 94.

Canete still topscored for the Chiefs with 12 points and 8 rebounds. However, 10 of them came in the 1st frame. Adrian Alban added 11 markers and 4 boards in their 1st loss of the young season.

SCORES

LPU (82) – Perez 31, Nzeusseu 15, Ayaay 13, Marcelino, JV. 10, Serrano 4, Pretta 3, Caduyac 2, Cinco 2, Marcelino, JC. 2, Ibanez 0, Santos 0, Tansingco 0

Arellano (65) – Canete 12, Alban 11, Alcoriza 10, Villoria 9, Meca 6, Dela Cruz 4, Concepcion 4, Josef 3, Codinera 2, Ongolo Ongolo 2, Santos 2, Abdurasad 0, Dela Torre 0, Sacramento 0

Quarter Scores: 19-33, 37-41, 58-54, 82-65

STANDINGS

LPU 4-0

SBU 1-0

AU 1-1

CSB 1-1

CSJL 1-1

MU 1-1

UPHSD 1-1

SSC-R 1-2

EAC 0-2

JRU 0-2

– Rappler.com