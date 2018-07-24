The NCAA defending champion returns to the court after 17 days

Published 6:11 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions shook off a 17-day layoff with a 75-69 comeback victory against tournament dark horse College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers at the FilOil Flying V Centre, Tuesday, July 24.

After being down 10, 37-47, midway through the 3rd, the Red Lions got red-hot with a 15-3 run, 52-50, courtesy of 4 straight triples from Robert Bolick, Evan Nelle, Franz Abuda and Bolick again, in that order.

San Beda continued their hot streak into the 4th, orchestrating another massive, game-clinching 17-0 run, 69-54, ending with 8 straight points from Bolick.

The extinguished Blazers mustered an 15-4 run, 69-73, but it was too little, too late as they just ran out of time. They led San Beda by as many as 12 points multiple points throughout the 1st half.

Bolick clinched a new career-high 25 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the comeback effort. Fellow Gilas cadet Javee Mocon chipped in a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards.

On the other end, Clement Leutcheu led the Blazers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Carlo Young added 15 point with no turnovers on a near-perfect 5/6 (83%) clip.

The scores:

San Beda (75) - Bolick 25, Mocon 14, Abuda 12, Tankoua 6, Soberano 5, Eugene 4, Nelle 3, Oftana 2, Kwekuteye 2, Tongco 2, Cuntapay 0, Doliguez 0.

CSB (69) - Leutcheu 22, Young 15, Haruna 10, Naboa 7, Dixon 6, Gutang 4, Carlos 3, Pasturan 2, Velasco 0, Domingo 0.

Quarter Scores: 15-24, 33-38, 52-52, 75-69.

– Rappler.com