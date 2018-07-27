The Lyceum Pirates stay solo on top as the Arellano Chiefs and Letran Knights climb to a share of 3rd pkace

Published 7:44 PM, July 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum rode on another MVP effort of CJ Perez as it smashed Mapua, 94-81, to stretch its pefect run to 5 games in the NCAA Season 94 basketball tournament on Friday, July 27, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Perez, the reigning MVP, toyed with a triple-double performance and finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists to keep the Pirates solo on top.

The Cardinals dropped to 1-2.

Arellano, meanwhile, outlasted San Sebastian, 82-81, in overtime for a share of 3rd place.

Diminutive but big-hearted Levi dela Cruz drained the game-winning triple and made the decisive steal late in overtime to help the Chiefs secure their second win in 3 outings.

Just last July 19, it was also Dela Cruz who came through late in overtime in their 75-69 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo.

The Stags suffered their 3rd setback against two wins.

Earlier, Letran imposed its inside might as it trampled Jose Rizal, 74-68, to jump into a share of 3rd place with Arellano and Perpetual Help.

Christian Fajarito and Larry Muyang, transferees from St. Benilde and La Salle, respectively, took turns in delivering the biggest blows as the Knights booked their second straight victory against a defeat for joint 3rd with the Altas.

Firing 14 points each and combining for 17 rebounds, Fajarito wrecked damage in the second quarter when his team outscored the Bombers, 20-9, to turn a 19-22 first quarter deficit to a 39-31 lead at the break while Muyang pumped in 11 in the 3rd canto when they pulled away for good.

It was also Fajarito who scored the basket that gave Letran its biggest lead of the game, 70-43, with less than 7 minutes to go to zap the last fight out of JRU.

“We are blessed to have been gifted big men this season,” said Letran coach Jeff Napa.

Truly, it was a dominating inside effort for the Knights, who outrebounded the Bombers, 55-33, including 24 on the offensive end against the latter’s 11 while thoroughly controlling the inside scoring, 50-14.

JRU though appeared to have control early after ending the first period with a 22-19 advantage but it turned out short-lived as Fajarito and Muyang took over in runs bridging the second and 3rd quarters.

The Bombers, who were led by Jed Mendoza’s 16 points, remained winless in 4 starts.

The Scores:

Letran 74 – Fajarito 14, Muyang 14, Calvo 9, Quinto 8, Balanza 7, Ambohot 7, Mandreza 4, Balagasay 3, Celis 3, Batiller 2, Taladua 2, Agbong 1, Yu 0, Banez 0

JRU 58 – Mendoza 16, Esguerra 11, David 10, Miranda 9, Dela Virgen 6, Bordon 4, Mallari 2, Padua 0, Silvarez 0, Dela Rosa 0, Ramos 0, Estrella 0

Quarter scores: 19-22; 39-31; 65-43; 74-58

Second Game

Arellano U 82 – Alban 18, Alcoriza 15, Dela Cruz 10, Sera Josef 8, Villoria 8, Concepcion 7, Canete 6, Santos 5, Dela Torre 3, Sacramento 2, Bayla 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Codinera 0, Segura 0, Abdurasad 0

San Sebastian 81 – Calisaan 28, Calma 15, Capobres 12, Dela Cruz 10, Are 8, Ilagan 4, Valdez 2, Sumoda 2, Villapando 0, Baytan 0, Desoyo 0, Isidro 0

Quarter scores: 17-12; 31-25; 43-53; 72-72; 82-81 (OT)

Third Game

LPU 94 – Perez 19, Nzeusseu 16, Marcelino JC 13, Ayaay 11, Santos 8, Caduyac 5, Lumbao 5, Tansingco 4, Valdez 4, Pretta 3, Marcelino JV 2, Ibanez 2, Yong 2, Cinco 0, Serrano 0

Mapua 81 – Victoria 20, Jabel 18, Serrano 8, Aguirre 8, Lugo 7, Bunag 7, Pelayo 7, Bonifacio 4, Biteng 2, Pajarillo 0, Gamboa 0

Quarterscores: 24-18; 39-41; 68-55; 94-81

– Rappler.com