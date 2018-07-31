CSB, Mapua, and Arellano post 2-2 win-loss records, while JRU remains winless in 5 outings in the NCAA senior basketball

Published 5:33 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers routed the winless Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers, 81-66, at the FilOil Flying V Centre, Tuesday, July 31.

The Bombers started freefalling in the 2nd quarter, after they added to their woes with an on-court scuffle at the 4:23 mark. Bench man Justin Padua went down for a ball scramble and suddenly started hitting the Blazers’ Clement Leutcheu. With CSB fired up, they orchestrated a 9-2 run to end the half up 10, 37-27.

JRU never came close again as CSB clamped down in the 2nd half, leading by as many as 17 points in the runaway win.

“Talking about consistency, I don’t think we played to that today still,” said head coach Ty Tang. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers. We weren’t really able to execute well on our plays. But it’s still a win. What we need to do right now is to huddle, regroup tomorrow because we’re gonna play a tough team come Thursday against Letran at their home.”

Clement Leutcheu played an efficient 26 minutes, tallying a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds on 7/9 (78%) shooting. Yankie Haruna was also near-spotless in 13 minutes off the bench, chipping in 15 points, 2 boards and 2 steals.

Jed Mendoza led the Heavy Bombers with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. However, he recorded 9 turnovers and went 0/7 from downtown.

In the next game, the Mapua University (MU) Cardinals clawed out a 91-83 win over the Arellano University (AU) Chiefs.

Arellano made a late run sparked by a corner 3 by Archie Concepcion and cut their double-digit deficit to 5, 80-85, with 3 minutes left in regulation. However, cooler heads prevailed on the Mapua side as they responded with a 6-0 rally of their own, ending with a dagger layup by lead point guard Noah Lugo.

Christian Bunag led the 5 Cardinals who clinched double-digit scoring outputs with 16 points paired with 10 rebounds for the double-double. Eric Jabel followed up with 13 markers, 3 boards and 4 assists.

Levi Dela Cruz followed up his heroics for Arellano against San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) with 25 points, 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals off the bench in the losing effort.

SCORES

First Game:

CSB (81) - Leutcheu 20, Haruna 15, Dixon 10, Naboa 10, Pagulayan 8, Carlos 5, Barnes 4, Pasturan 3, Domingo 2, Gutang 2, Velasco 2, Nayve 0, Young 0.

JRU (66) - Mendoza 16, Mallari 14, Miranda 8, Silvarez 6, Bordon 4, David 4, Padua 4, Ramos 4, Esguerra 3, Estrella 3, Aguilar 0.

Quarter Scores: 16-15, 37-27, 58-45, 81-66

Second Game:

Mapua (91) – Bunag 16, Jabel 15, Pelayo 13, Lugo 12, Bonifacio 12, Victoria 9, Biteng 6, Gamboa 6, Aguirre 2, Pajarillo 0

Arellano (83) – Dela Cruz 25, Alban 12, Dela Torre 10, Alcoriza 9, Segura 8, Concepcion 6, Ongolo Ongolo 4, Serajosef 3, Canete 2, Santos 2, Villoria 2, Codinera 0, Sacramento 0, Abdurassad 0, Bayla 0

Quarter Scores: 31-22, 52-40, 69-57, 91-83

STANDINGS

LPU 5-0

SBU 2-0

CSJL 2-1

UPHSD 2-1

AU 2-2

CSB 2-2

MU 2-2

SSC-R 2-3

EAC 0-3

JRU 0-5

– Rappler.com