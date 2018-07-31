The reigning NCAA champion forces a lopsided win over the Generals

Published 6:43 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions flexed their defensive muscle and embarrassed the winless Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, 61-46, at the FilOil Flying V Centre, Tuesday, July 31.

The defending champs held the Generals to 8 3rd quarter points, entering the final period up 16, 49-33. They led by as many as 18 points, 49-31, after a layup by reigning Finals MVP Donald Tankoua in the waning seconds of the period.

San Beda’s lead ballooned to 21 points, 60-39, in the 4th before the Generals mustered a 7-1 run in garbage time to end the game.

Bolick led the scoring charge anew with 15 points, 6 assists and 2 steals with no turnovers. Tankoua followed it up with 9 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and a block.

Rustan Bugarin was the only General in double-digit scoring, with 10 points – 8 coming in the 1st half. Big man Hamadou Laminou was limited to just 9 points and a season-low two boards.

Since EAC’s inclusion in the league in 2009, San Beda has won 19 straight games over them.

Coach Boyet Fernandez, who celebrated his 47th birthday yesterday, couldn’t ask for more from his boys.

“I’m happy [with] the way the boys played tonight,” he said. “Even though we started [0-6], it’s our defense that really stepped up today. We know that EAC is a good 3rd quarter team and we limited them to 8 points. Our defense really made the difference tonight.”

EAC actually led 6-0 to open the game and were still up by one, 14-13, after the 1st quarter. However, King Lion Robert Bolick and Clint Doliguez held the fort and helped seize the lead, 32-25, at the half. From then on, the Red Lions never looked back.

The Scores

San Beda (61) – Bolick 15, Tankoua 9, Canlas 8, Doliguez 7, Mocon 5, Tongco 4, Eugene 4, Nelle 3, Carino 3, Oftana 2, Cuntapay 1.

EAC (46) – Bugarin 10, Laminou 9, Mendoza 6, Bautista 4, Garcia 4, Robin 3, Cruz 2, Gonzales 2, Diego 2, Tampoc 2, Neri 2, Natividad 0, Cadua 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarter Scores: 13-14, 32-25, 49-33, 61-46.

STANDINGS

LPU 5-0

SBU 3-0

CSJL 2-1

UPHSD 2-1

AU 2-2

CSB 2-2

MU 2-2

SSC-R 2-3

EAC 0-4

JRU 0-5

– Rappler.com